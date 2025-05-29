Rare earth curbs cripple auto industry

China’s stricter export controls on rare earth elements have raised concerns in India’s automotive sector, especially among electric vehicle (EV) makers. Industry executives said that current stockpiles of these critical metals may last only up to a few days, and delayed shipments could disrupt operations.

Bajaj Auto’s Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said on Thursday that the shortage of rare earth magnets could significantly impact the company’s production plans by July 2025. “As we speak, supplies and stocks are getting depleted. And if there is no relief and there are no shipments, then July production will get seriously impaired,” stated Sharma.

A Bengaluru-based EV startup founder, speaking anonymously, warned of acute shortages of elements like terbium, lutetium, and scandium. “Without alternatives, some manufacturers may have to halt production in the next few weeks,” they said. A senior executive at a car company noted that 85-95% of these materials come from China, leaving few viable suppliers. “This is a critical issue requiring urgent government action,” he added, also requesting anonymity.