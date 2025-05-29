Razorpay shifts domicile to India from US, will pay Rs 1,275 crore in taxes

BENGALURU: Fintech unicorn Razorpay has shifted its domicile from the US to India.

Sources confirmed that the company will pay about $150 million (Rs 1,275 crore) in taxes and that it is aiming to go public before the end of CY2026. Earlier, it was reported that the company might make a tax payout of around $200 million to US authorities.

On Thursday, the company confirmed the reverse flip to India. Razorpay's co-founder & MD Shashank Kumar said, "Yes, we’ve officially completed our reverse flip, and we couldn’t be more proud. This move marks a pivotal milestone in Razorpay’s journey. It is more than a structural move; it’s a powerful signal of belief."