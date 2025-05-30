Bangalore International Airport allocates 31 acres of land to IndiGo for setting up an MRO facility

NEW DELHI: IndiGo, India’s largest airline in terms of passenger traffic, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to build a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This would be IndiGo’s second MRO facility in Bengaluru.
Under the MoU, BIAL will allocate around 31 acres of land to the airline for the development of MRO infrastructure to support the latter's expanding fleet. The facility will be equipped to handle both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to strengthen IndiGo’s maintenance capabilities and operational presence at the Bengaluru Airport.
Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said that developing broad IndiGo MRO capabilities marks as significant and very strategic step for IndiGo. “Partnering with BIAL underlines our shared commitment to drive long-term growth of the aviation ecosystem in Bengaluru and cement its status as, amongst the best and world-class international hubs in India,” stated Elbers.
Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) said that the partnership reinforces our commitment to developing world-class aviation infrastructure and enhancing BLR Airport’s role as India’s premier aerospace and MRO hub.
The MoU also outlines broader collaboration in areas including network expansion, infrastructure development, and joint marketing initiatives. IndiGo stated that with more than 400 aircraft in its fleet, a dedicated MRO facility will give a significant advantage in terms of aircraft availability, greater cost efficiencies and quicker turnaround benefiting the airline and its customers. Further, the development of the MRO facility will help strengthen the aerospace and defence ecosystem in Karnataka, added the airline.
IndiGo already has one MRO facility each in Delhi and Bengaluru. Earlier this week, the airline had announced that aviation veteran Ton Dortmans will join the airline mid-August 2025 to support building up its overall MRO strategy & capabilities. Ton’s career spans 40 years in different roles at KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, of which the last 13 years as EVP for KLM Engineering & Maintenance.