Bangalore International Airport allocates 31 acres of land to IndiGo for setting up an MRO facility

NEW DELHI: IndiGo, India’s largest airline in terms of passenger traffic, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to build a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This would be IndiGo’s second MRO facility in Bengaluru.

Under the MoU, BIAL will allocate around 31 acres of land to the airline for the development of MRO infrastructure to support the latter's expanding fleet. The facility will be equipped to handle both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to strengthen IndiGo’s maintenance capabilities and operational presence at the Bengaluru Airport.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said that developing broad IndiGo MRO capabilities marks as significant and very strategic step for IndiGo. “Partnering with BIAL underlines our shared commitment to drive long-term growth of the aviation ecosystem in Bengaluru and cement its status as, amongst the best and world-class international hubs in India,” stated Elbers.