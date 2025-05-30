Only walkie-talkies on permitted frequencies, compliant with regulations can be listed for sale online: Centre

NEW DELHI: The Centre has mandated that only walkie-talkie devices operating on permitted frequencies and compliant with Indian regulations can be listed for sale online. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday issued the new guidelines to regulate the sale of walkie-talkie devices on e-commerce platforms in India including Amazon, Flipkart and others.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, walkie-talkies are often sold on e-commerce platforms without clear and mandatory disclosures regarding the requirement for a wireless operating licence or compliance with applicable laws. Many product listings fail to specify whether the device requires a licence from the appropriate authority for use.

“The omission of key details such as frequency range, licensing obligations under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2018 — along with the potential legal consequences of unauthorized use — misleads consumers into believing that these devices are freely operable by the general public,” the ministry stated in a press release.

Under the new guidelines, sellers must clearly disclose the frequency range and technical specifications, and provide proof of regulatory approval, such as Equipment Type Approval (ETA). The CCPA also emphasized that misleading advertisements or product descriptions that misinform consumers about the legal use of such devices are strictly prohibited.