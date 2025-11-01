Is Air India becoming Tatas’ Achilles heel?

The sale of the collapsing government-owned Air India to the Tata Group on 27 January 2022 was greeted with some fanfare. Though there was grumbling at the under pricing of Air India’s massive assets at just Rs 18,000 crore, the Tata acquisition had popular support. The group is known for efficiency and good consumer ethics, and there was guarded hope Air India will emerge as a good, competitive airline.

More than 3 years after the Tata takeover, Air India is struggling. It has not been able to shed its poor, sarkari record. Passenger services attract a litany of complaints, losses have mounted and all those promised ramp-ups in the form of new and refurbished aircraft can hardly be seen.

The crisis is evident. A Friday, 31 October report of Bloomberg says Air India is seeking a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore in financial support from its owners Tata Sons, which owns 74.9% in the airline, and minority owner Singapore Airlines (SIA). This infusion will fund overhauling Air India’s systems and services.

Though Air India’s revenue increased 15% to Rs. 8,636 crore for the year ended 31 March, 2025, (combining revenues of Air India, Tata SIA Airlines and other subsidiaries), its losses widened by 48% to Rs 10,859 crore from Rs 7,356 crore in the previous year. This is significant as Air India now is among the largest contributors to the Tatas’ topline.

Three years into flying Air India, and the Tatas have not been able to dent Indigo Airlines dominance. For FY2025, Interglobe Aviation, Indigo’s parent company, turned in a marginally higher revenue compared to Air India of Rs.80,802 crore, but notched up a net profit of Rs 7,258 crore. In market share, IndiGo is strides ahead at 64%, followed by the Air India at around 27%.In volume, the total number of passengers Air India carried declined 11% year-on-year in July and 8% year-on-year in August.