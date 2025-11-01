New US tariffs on medium- and heavy-duty trucks from today; limited impact on India

CHENNAI: The US has imposed new tariffs on imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks starting Saturday, following the conclusion of a Section 232 investigation under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The law authorises tariffs on imports considered a potential threat to national security.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the new measure aims to strengthen domestic truck manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Partial exemptions will apply to vehicles imported under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), reflecting Washington’s effort to preserve regional trade ties while addressing broader industrial policy goals.

Trade analysts say that the tariffs could raise costs for logistics and construction companies that rely on imported trucks, while potentially boosting U.S.-based manufacturers. The move also adds to ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and several global partners affected by the duties.

For India, the impact is likely to be limited but noteworthy. Indian truck exports to the US remain relatively small compared to major markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. However, the tariff move could affect Indian auto component suppliers that serve U.S. truck makers, especially those involved in engine parts, chassis systems, and transmission assemblies. Industry experts said that higher U.S. import barriers may indirectly dampen demand for Indian-made components integrated into global supply chains.

Additionally, Indian automakers with ambitions to expand into the North American commercial vehicle segment may face higher entry barriers. Analysts believe the development underscores the growing trend of U.S. protectionism in strategic manufacturing sectors, prompting India to diversify its export markets and strengthen domestic production capabilities in line with its own “Make in India” initiative.