UPI transactions hit record Rs 27.28 trillion in October on festive boost, GST 2.0 reliefs

Industry observers noted that UPI’s growth trajectory highlights India’s deepening digital payment adoption, with smaller towns and rural areas increasingly contributing to transaction volumes. Moreover, the integration of credit lines on UPI and the growing acceptance of UPI Lite and UPI for cross-border remittances have broadened the platform’s usage.

Experts expect the momentum to continue through the remainder of the fiscal year, supported by the upcoming wedding and travel seasons, along with continued innovation in digital payment infrastructure. However, they also caution that maintaining transaction security and network efficiency will be crucial as volumes scale further.

Overall, October’s record figures reaffirm UPI’s position as the backbone of India’s digital economy, reflecting the growing shift from cash to contactless, instant payment solutions.