UPI transactions hit record Rs 27.28 trillion in October on festive boost, GST 2.0 reliefs

CHENNAI: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system touched an all-time high in both transaction volume and value in October, clocking 20.7 billion transactions worth Rs 27.28 trillion, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The sharp rise reflects robust consumption patterns during the festive season and higher business activity spurred by the implementation of GST 2.0 relief measures.
The October tally marks a significant jump from September’s 19.8 billion transactions valued at around Rs 25.7 trillion, underscoring sustained digital payment momentum. Fintech industry analysts attribute the surge to festive spending across retail and e-commerce platforms, combined with improved liquidity among small businesses following recent GST compliance relaxations and faster refunds under the revamped system.
Industry observers noted that UPI’s growth trajectory highlights India’s deepening digital payment adoption, with smaller towns and rural areas increasingly contributing to transaction volumes. Moreover, the integration of credit lines on UPI and the growing acceptance of UPI Lite and UPI for cross-border remittances have broadened the platform’s usage.
Experts expect the momentum to continue through the remainder of the fiscal year, supported by the upcoming wedding and travel seasons, along with continued innovation in digital payment infrastructure. However, they also caution that maintaining transaction security and network efficiency will be crucial as volumes scale further.
Overall, October’s record figures reaffirm UPI’s position as the backbone of India’s digital economy, reflecting the growing shift from cash to contactless, instant payment solutions.