Groww founders, early investors set to make a killing with IPO, to earn up to 5,100%

MUMBAI: The promoters and the early investors of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of the largest brokerage Groww, are going to make a killing from the Rs 6,632-crore IPO that’s opening Monday, because their acquisition value is only a fraction of the post-issue valuation of the company that’s prints in at Rs 61,735 crore at the upper end of price band. Some of them will be making a windfall of up to Rs 5,100% while the lowest return is 1,700%.

The Bengaluru-based discount brokerage with an active client base of over 12.7 million has fixed its price band at Rs 95–100 per share. The offer comprise a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore worth of shares and an OFS worth Rs 5,574 crore which will done by the external investors pairing their stakes.

It can be noted that similar gains were booked by the founders and early investors of another newage company Lenskart last week with founder Peyush Bansal and investors like Softbank, Temasek, Kedaara among others making 145% to 5,200% gains in its Rs 7,278-crore IPO that closed last week.

Topping the gainers list in Lenskart is the cofounder and chairman Peyush Bansal who holds 17.32 crore shares, acquired at an average cost of Rs 18.6/share, representing a 10.28% stake. At the upper price band, Bansal’s holding is worth Rs 6,964 crore, a 20-fold gain on his pre–price-band holding, which was valued at Rs 323 crore when he acquired this stake. From the issue he will be laughing his way to the bank with a Rs 823.66-crore cheque for selling 2.05 crore shares, translates into a return of 2,061% on his capital investment.

Groww’s four cofounders—Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal—who together own 26.62% stake in the company and are not participating in the secondary sale part of the issue, but are set to earn stellar returns with the listing.