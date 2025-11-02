IndusInd International Holdings, Invesco completes formation of asset management JV

IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, and Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) have completed the formation of their asset management joint venture (JV) following IIHL’s acquisition of a 60% ownership stake in Invesco Asset Management India (IAMI). With Invesco retaining the balance 40% stake, both IIHL and Invesco will hold joint sponsor status under the regulatory framework.

As of September 2025, IAMI is the 16th largest domestic asset manager in India with combined onshore and offshore (throughadvisory) average assets under management of Rs 148,358 crores for the quarter ending September 2025 and a presence in 40 cities across the country, said Invesco in a statement.

Under the JV, Invesco offer its global investment management expertise and product range, while IIHL will support, through its promoted entity and subsidiaries, a distribution network comprising over 11,000 touchpoints across India and serving a customer base of 45 million. The JV will continue to operate under the same management led by Saurabh Nanavati.

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said, “At IIHL, we are very enthused with this JV with Invesco, to augment our para banking portfolio by including Asset Management, and be a global financial(BFSI) powerhouse by 2030. This is the most opportune time, when India, on the back of rising income levels, favourable demographics,offers enormous investment prospects to all Indians, the diaspora included. We will endeavour to reach the last home, last investor transparently and efficiently and live up to investors' expectation that mutual fund sahi hai”.

Andrew Lo, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific at Invesco, said: “Our India business has seen solid growth in the last nine years. We now look forward to the partnership with IIHL to further expand our distribution capability in the domestic market. As always, our focus will remain squarely on industry-leading investment offerings and service for our India clients with compelling global and domestic investment capabilities.”