Is it a time to buy gold?

As of November 2, 2025, gold prices in India have recently corrected after a strong rally earlier in the year, particularly around the Diwali festive season in late October. The price for 24-carat gold stands at about Rs 1,20,770 per 10 grams, down from highs near Rs 1,23,000 per 10 grams just days earlier.

This pullback represents a decline of about 3% in the past week, driven by factors such as profit-booking after record highs, a stronger US dollar, easing US-China trade tensions, firmer bond yields, the end of festive demand, a slightly appreciating rupee, and reduced gold purchases by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Globally, US gold futures have also dropped over 7% in the last week, reflecting similar pressures. Gold prices are influenced by a mix of domestic and global factors.

The global drivers- Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions (e.g., ongoing tariff wars under the Trump administration), inflation hedging, central bank buying, and a weaker rupee against the USD, which increases import costs.

Domestic drivers: High demand during festivals and weddings, government policies like import duties and GST, jewellery market trends, and industrial use. Seasonal fluctuations post-Diwali often lead to short-term dips, but broader trends like de-dollarization and financial market risks support long-term appreciation.

Current headwinds: Rising interest rates could make gold less appealing compared to yield-bearing assets, while improved risk sentiment from trade deals might cap upside in the near term.

Analysts expect gold prices to trend upward through 2026, potentially reaching new highs driven by persistent macroeconomic risks and strong investment demand. Projections suggest a steady rise, with estimates pointing to an average increase influenced by RBI rate cuts and global crises, though exact figures vary (e.g., some forecasts indicate prices could climb 10-12% annual. However, short-term volatility is likely.