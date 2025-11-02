Is Rs 5 crore enough for your retirement?

Is Rs5 crore sufficient to sustain your financial needs after retirement? The answer depends largely on your post-retirement lifestyle — something you can estimate based on your current monthly expenses (excluding costs like children’s education or EMIs), the type of investments you choose, inflation rates (both before and after retirement), and how early you begin saving.

A realistic retirement plan starts with understanding these variables. By factoring in your current expenses and expected inflation, you can estimate how much you’ll need by the time you retire at 60. Here we illustrate through a table, how based on the current monthly expenses, your retirement corpus can change. For simplicity, our sample scenarios assume constant returns on investments and inflation rates, to help illustrate what kind of corpus you may need (refer to the table).

Key Tips for Building a Strong Retirement Corpus