Why foreign investors rushing in to own our banks?

MUMBAI: What’s driving the tons of foreign capital—close to $15 billion so far this year alone--once closely held, tightly protected, dominated by domestic promoters and conservative regulations, into financial sector of late? What is the value UAE and Japanese banks and other Western fund houses see and want to be lapping up in these small private sector banks and a few non-banks? Already foreigners own 48.4% of HDFC Bank and 46.8% of ICICI Bank. The regulator cap for foreign ownership in private banks is 74%.

The latest in the series came on the third Friday of October, with Blackstone announcing acquisition of a 9.99% stake in Kerala-based Federal Bank for Rs 6,196 crore. A week before marked as the largest foreign equity inflow into the history of the domestic banking space when the Dubai-based Emirates NBD announced a Rs 26,853-crore acquisition of a 60% stake in the mid-sized RBL Bank, becoming the largest foreign takeovers in the domestic financial sector (If the deal goes through it the Dubai government owned lender will have to make an open for an additional 26% too in the Mumbai-based lender). Between May and August saw Japan’s second largest banking group SMBC with trillions in assets agreeing to settle for a minority 24.22% in Yes Bank, just as an investor and not as a promoted for Rs 15,950 crore.

Early October also saw the Abu Dhabi’s International Holding picking up 43.5% stake in the non-banking Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing), for nearly Rs 8850 crore.

Earlier in April, IDFC First Bank said global fund house Warburg Pincus would invest Rs 7,500 crore and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would put in Rs 2,624 crore.

Earlier in March, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance completed a 70% stake sale for Rs 5560 crore million to Zurich Insurance. The same month also saw Bain Capital acquiring 265 stake in the Kerala-based gold loan player Manappuram Finance for around Rs 4,385 crore, a deal that will lead to a joint control structure with the existing promoters after the mandatory 26% open offer.