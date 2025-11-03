Groww’s anchor book gets bids worth over Rs 50,000 crore ahead of IPO

The initial share sale of India’s largest stockbroking firm Groww has received a strong response from anchor investors ahead of the bidding opening for other investor categories. Sources indicate Groww has secured bids worth Rs 50,000 crore from anchor investors before the IPO opens to the public on Tuesday. The anchor book, sized around Rs 3,000 crore, was oversubscribed more than 15 times with participation from major domestic and global marquee investors eager to invest in the profitable stockbroking platform.

The anchor book attracted prominent investment firms, including SBI Mutual Fund, Sequoia Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Dragoneer Investment Group, and Coatue Management. Market experts have also endorsed the Rs 6,632 crore IPO, with most giving it a ‘subscribe’ rating.

The Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO launched by Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, is a combination of a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,060.00 crore, and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares aggregating to Rs 5,572.30 crore. The three-day subscription for the Groww IPO will commence on Tuesday and close on Friday.

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Groww were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 14.5, indicating a potential listing gain of 14.5%. The Groww IPO price band is set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.