Pine Labs sets Rs 210–221 price band for Rs 3,900-crore IPO

MUMBAI: Leading merchant commerce platform Pine Labs is hitting the primary market with its much-anticipated initial public offering on November 7, seeking to raise Rs 3,890 crore from the issue, valuing the company at around Rs 25,377 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 210–221.

The Noida-based company's IPO, backed by PayPal, Mastercard, Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, and Peak XV Partners among others, comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,819.91 crore, the management told reporters here Monday.

Like in other issues such as Lenskart and Groww, these investors are also in for windfall gains from the issue considering their very low entry cost and the current valuation.

Notably, the company has reduced the total issue size from what was originally proposed in the DRHP, wherein it had planned to raise Rs 2,600 crore through the fresh issue, while the OFS volume is down from 14.78 crore shares.