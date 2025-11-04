Australia to offer hours of free solar power

SYDNEY: Australian households will be able to access three hours a day of free solar power under an energy-saving programme that the government unveiled on Tuesday and will begin next year.

"We want to see the benefits of renewable energy flow to all," Energy Minister Chris Bowen told national broadcaster ABC.

In a statement, he said that Solar Sharer scheme will be rolled out from next year in some jurisdictions, including New South Wales and South Australia, before a possible expansion.

"It's not a silver bullet, and it is part of a suite of measures, but it's a good one," Bowen told ABC.

Australia has poured billions into solar power, wind turbines and green manufacturing and pledged to make the nation a renewable energy superpower.

And Australians have been quick adopters of solar power, with about 4.2 million homes -- roughly one in three -- already having panels installed on their roofs, according to official data.

The government's new offer will be available to all Australians, "even those without solar panels or batteries", Bowen said, as long as they have a smart meter and opt in to the new plan.