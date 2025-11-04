China’s Xpeng begins trial production of flying cars, ahead of Tesla

The Land Aircraft Carrier features a modular design comprising a six-wheel electric ground vehicle that acts as a “mothership” and a detachable electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft module. Xpeng said it has already secured close to 5,000 pre-orders and aims to start customer deliveries in 2026.

Industry analysts view this as a milestone moment for the emerging flying car sector. Moving from prototype to trial production signals that the technology is transitioning from research to readiness for commercial deployment. By beginning production ahead of competitors, Xpeng is asserting its leadership in the rapidly evolving eVTOL space.

The company’s progress comes amid growing global interest in aerial mobility, with players like Tesla, Alef Aeronautics, and Joby Aviation developing similar concepts. Analysts note that Xpeng’s manufacturing scale and early move could give it a crucial first-mover advantage, especially if regulatory approval and infrastructure support keep pace.

However, several challenges remain before flying cars can become mainstream. The vehicles must secure dual certification for both road and air use — a process that involves complex safety and airspace regulations. The cost of production, infrastructure needs such as vertiports and charging facilities, and consumer affordability are also key hurdles.

Despite these uncertainties, Xpeng’s announcement is seen as a strong signal of China’s growing dominance in next-generation mobility technology. It underscores the country’s manufacturing strength and willingness to commercialize futuristic transport solutions faster than Western competitors.

If successful, the project could reshape personal and urban transport in the coming decade, offering a blend of ground mobility and short-distance air travel. But the true test will be whether Xpeng can translate trial production into safe, affordable, and certified vehicles ready for real-world use.

For now, the start of trial production gives Xpeng a clear lead in the race to make flying cars a commercial reality — a milestone that even Tesla has yet to reach.