Hyundai's Venue makes global debut

The launch of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line represents a significant milestone in our journey of automotive excellence.” HMIL has also launched the performance-oriented VENUE N Line on Tuesday.

Hyundai is leaving no stone unturned to expand its presence in the compact SUV segment. It has invested Rs 1,500 crore in the development of the new Venue as the model is now taller, wider and has a bigger wheelbase. It is built on a completely new Global K1 enhanced Platform and introduces the company’s cutting-edge Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system, accelerated by NVIDIA.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, informed that the capacity of the Pune plant in the first phase is 170,000 units, and it will exclusively make the new Venue and Venue N Line.

“This is the upside for the domestic market and exports. So far this year, we have been selling 9,000 units per month in India and 600 units in export. I believe there should be a minimum 20% upside, if not more, in sales from the launch of the new model,” stated Garg. HMIL will be exporting the new Venue to 30 countries.

Garg added that since its debut in 2019, the Venue has been one of the most successful nameplates in HMIL’s SUV lineup, with over 7 lakh units sold and a consistent position among the top three compact SUVs in India.

“VENUE has played a pivotal role in strengthening Hyundai’s SUV leadership and shaping our identity as a progressive and customer-centric brand. Preferred by young, aspirational working professionals who seek performance, Hyundai VENUE has become a symbol of dynamic urban mobility and spirited individuality. With the launch of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line, we are taking this success story to the next level,” stated Garg.

The new Venue comes with different powertrain options, including Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel. Unlike competition, it does not have a CNG or electric variant.

\Safety side, the new Venue has more than 65 advanced safety features, including 33 safety features as standard across all variants.

The carmaker claims that Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 with 16 intelligent features and a reinforced body crafted from 71% expansive application of hot stamping, ultra-high strength steel, advanced high strength steel and high strength steel is engineered to provide uncompromising protection.