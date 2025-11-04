SBI's total business crosses Rs 100-trillion-mark in Q2

As against this, SBI has earned just Rs 3,868 crore from the sale of 13.2% in Yes Bank to SMBC, which brings down the profit from core operations to Rs 16,292 crore for the quarter, way ahead of Reliance. Also, SBI’s all the subsidiaries’ numbers are not available now as only two of the key five are listed.The publicly traded SBI Cards reported Rs 445 crore of net income while the other listed arm SBI Life printed in Rs 494.6 crore in post-tax income and the unlisted SBI General Insurance is reported to have earned Rs 422 crore, while the numbers for SBF Mutual Funds which is the industry leader and that SBI Caps are not available.

Yet, adding the available three arms’ profits, the consolidated number scale past Rs 21,522 crore. Meanwhile, addressing the earnings presser here Tuesday afternoon, chairman CS Setty said, the bank earned Rs 20,160 crore in post-tax profit, up 10 percent on-year in the September quarter driven by two-decades bets asset quality and robust income from fresh loans, even though the total net interest income printed in 3.3 percent more at Rs 42,985 crore, while operating profit rose by 8.91 percent on-year to Rs 31,904 crore.

The bank beat the street on almost all key metrics. Interest income of Rs 1,19,654 crore in the quarter under review, up 5 percent while interest expended rose 6 percent to Rs 76,670 crore in the quarter under review. He also said, the bank set a milestone with total business crossing the Rs 100-trillion mark, which makes it the 53rd largest bank globally, while chief financial officer and deputy managing director Salony Narayan said the bank added Rs 4 trillion to the balance sheet, which crossed the Rs 70 trillion mark.

The asset quality improved significantly during the quarter with the gross NPA ratio declining to 1.73 from 1.83, or to Rs 76,243 crore from Rs 78,039.7 crore and the net NPA ratio easing to 0.42 from 0.47 which is the lowest in over two decades, or falling to Rs 18,460 crore from Rs 19,908 crore. As a result, provisions declined to Rs 5,400 crore from Rs 4,506 crore. The key profitability metric net interest margin dropped 18 bps to 3.09 percent for the quarter from 3.27 percent but the chairman said the margin has bottomed out.

The total advances grew 12.73 percent, while domestic advances grew 12.32 percent. This along with the robust loan demand has the chairman adding 100 bps more growth target for the current fiscal at 12-14 percent from 10-12 percent earlier. Retail advances grew 15.09 percent, led by SME advances which grew 18.78 percent, and by agri advances grew 14.23 percent and retail personal advances clipped 14.09 percent, taking the total RAM book well past the Rs 25 trillion mark.