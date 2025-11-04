Sensex, Nifty slip on Tuesday as investors book profits; financial and IT stocks drag markets lower

Market sentiment turned subdued as participants awaited further clarity on global monetary policy and corporate results from major Indian firms. Analysts noted that after a strong performance in October, markets are now consolidating, with investors preferring to take partial profits.

Among major movers, Bharti Airtel gained over 2% after reporting a robust quarterly profit, while Titan Company also advanced nearly 2% on strong earnings. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp fell around 3% following a year-on-year decline in October sales.

Sector-wise, financials, PSU banks, and IT stocks faced selling pressure, while select consumer and telecom stocks managed to hold gains. Broader markets also ended mixed, with the BSE Midcap index showing mild strength even as smallcaps saw limited activity.

Globally, investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision and weak cues from Asian markets. Domestically, traders are watching upcoming results from major firms such as State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra for further direction.

Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound in the near term, with Nifty likely to find support near 25,600 and facing resistance around 26,000. Unless a strong trigger emerges from global or domestic developments, the indices may continue to consolidate after October’s gains.

Overall, Tuesday’s session reflected a pause in momentum as participants adjusted positions and awaited fresh catalysts for the next market move.