SUVs gain most from GST revisions, small car sales remain under pressure: Hyundai’s Tarun Garg

India’s leading carmakers hold contrasting views on the recent GST rate cut and its impact on the passenger vehicle market. Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) said the reduced tax rate has triggered a sharp rise in hatchback bookings, while Hyundai Motor India reported that the 10% cut, from 28% to 18%, has given a significant boost to SUV sales.

“The customer had the same amount of money earlier and now. However, he can buy a bigger car now. The initial trend indicates that customers are upgrading rather than downgrading. While the Indian base is low, “two-wheelers and helmets” will continue, but still it is all about aspirations and customers are more and more wanting to upgrade,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), ahead of the new Venue SUV launch.

Garg’s reference to “two-wheelers and helmets” alluded to Maruti Suzuki’s recent comment that it is now tracking the number of helmets at its showrooms, citing a growing trend of two-wheeler owners aspiring to upgrade to cars.

RC Bhargava, Chairman of MSIL last week said that the perception among some carmakers that Indians no longer aspire to own small cars and that the market has shifted entirely toward larger, more premium vehicles has proven incorrect following the GST revision.

Garg, who is set to become the first Indian to lead Hyundai’s operations in India, said that there is a narrative going on about GST cuts and their impact on smaller cars.

“So what has happened this year? Between January and August, hatches used to contribute 22.4% of the total industry sales. September plus October, hatches contribution came down to 20.4%. In October 2025, it was only 20%. For SUVs, the share was 54% between January and August. In September and October, the SUVs are 56.9% and October SUVs are 57% of total sales. I think the story is very clear…buyers are aspirations and they are looking to upgrade,” he stated.