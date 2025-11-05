Corporate Affairs ministry probes Anil Ambani Group over alleged fund diversion

This development comes at a time when several of the group’s firms, including Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications, are already under insolvency proceedings. The fresh probe intensifies regulatory scrutiny over the group’s financial practices and could have wider implications for its ongoing resolution processes.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, once among India’s most prominent business conglomerates, has faced a steep decline over the past decade following mounting debt and failed diversification efforts. Reliance Communications was one of the first major telecom operators to collapse under the weight of competition and debt, while Reliance Capital was admitted into insolvency in 2021 over non-payment to creditors. The group’s overall debt exposure has reportedly crossed several thousand crores, and its assets are currently being auctioned under various insolvency tribunals.

While the Group has not yet issued an official statement, sources close to the company maintain that it has complied with all statutory requirements and will cooperate fully with authorities. Industry observers note that the probe signals the government’s tougher stance on corporate transparency and accountability, especially in cases involving large business houses with complex financial structures.