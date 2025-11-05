FATF lauds India’s asset recovery system, calls ED a ‘model agency’

NEW DELHI: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog overseeing anti–money laundering and counter-terror financing measures, has praised India’s asset recovery framework and described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a “model agency” for its efficiency in tracing and confiscating criminal proceeds.



In its latest report, “Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices,” FATF has called India among a handful of jurisdictions with strong legal and operational systems for the confiscation and management of crime-linked assets. The report noted that the ED’s asset recovery framework reflects “a mature, well-resourced, and technology-driven approach” that aligns with FATF’s revised global standards, which prioritise asset recovery as a core national policy goal.



