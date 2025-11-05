Housing prices appreciated 7-19% in Q3, Delhi NCR saw maximum appreciation: Report 

Bengaluru recorded strong double-digit price growth of 15% YoY and 12.6% QoQ while Hyderabad recorded 13% YoY and 4.6% QoQ growth. The price in Bengaluru rose to Rs 8870 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025 from Rs 7713 per sq. ft. in the same period last year while prices in Hyderabad rose to Rs 7750 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025 from Rs 6858 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024.

PropTiger in its 'Real Insight Residential: July-September 2025' report stated that other major markets, including MMR, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata, saw robust single-digit price growth, reflecting broad-based developer confidence and buyers' willingness to invest in appreciating assets.

The report highlighted that home sales across India's 8 prime residential markets stabilized in the July-September quarter, with a marginal 1% year-on-year dip in volume to 95,547 units sold. In sharp contrast, the total value of properties sold during the quarter surged by 14% annually to reach Rs 1.52 lakh crore, a clear indication of a market shift towards premiumisation.

The report also highlighted that new supply across the top eight cities saw a 0.1% annual decline, with 91,807 units launched.

Geographically, new supply was concentrated in the western and southern markets. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was the largest contributor, accounting for 26.9% of all new launches, followed by Pune with 18.7% and Hyderabad with 13.6%. These three cities collectively represented 59.2% of the new inventory introduced during the quarter.

The top 8 cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR (Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad), MMR (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane), and Pune.

Sumit Ranjan, COO of Roots Developers said that key corridors like the Dwarka Expressway have emerged as catalysts, driven by rapid infrastructure completion, enhanced connectivity, and premium residential launches. This growth trajectory reflects not just rising buyer confidence but also Delhi-NCR's evolution into a future-ready market that continues to attract both end-users and investors alike, added Ranjan.

According to Akash Kohli, founder and CEO of Elante Group, India's housing market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and upward momentum, led by strong demand in the premium and luxury categories.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation said that the sharp rise in property prices across Delhi-NCR clearly reflects the strong and sustained demand for quality homes. “Rising disposable incomes, supported by affordable loan rates and GST reforms, have also strengthened purchasing power. Demand remains particularly robust in the premium segment, driven by the growing appetite of end users seeking better living standards,” he added.