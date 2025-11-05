M3M India to invest Rs 7,200 crore in Gurgaon International City, expects Rs 12,000 crore revenue

NEW DELHI: Real estate developer M3M India on Wednesday announced the launch of Gurgaon International City (GIC), one of the largest integrated city developments in Delhi-NCR. The company will invest approximately Rs 7,200 crore in the development, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore.

Spread across 150 acres, with expansion planned up to 200 acres, M3M said that GIC represents a significant breakthrough for them as it enters the integrated township segment after establishing leadership in premium office spaces, commercial developments, and luxury residences such as Trump Towers and Jacob & Co.

Located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, Gurgaon International City (GIC) is envisioned as a next-generation, mixed-use urban ecosystem built on the 'Live-Work-Unwind model. The first phase of GIC, spanning 50 acres and RERA-approved, will include 300 plots, aimed at fostering innovation, manufacturing excellence, and entrepreneurship in Haryana's largest & fastest-growing investment corridor, said M3M India in a statement.

The development will integrate data centers, innovation parks, EV hubs, retail avenues, and premium residential zones, creating a self-sustained environment for enterprises and communities alike.

“Our vision is to attract global corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla; enterprises that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth. GIC is designed as a globally benchmarked destination where technology, sustainability, and human-centric design converge. This development reflects India's growing confidence as a destination for sustainable and investment-led growth,” said Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, M3M India.