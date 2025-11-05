Only structural reforms, not GST rate cuts, can sustain long-term growth: Oxford Economics

MUMBAI: In a cautionary note, analysts at Oxford Economics have warned that, given the lingering structural issues plaguing the economy, GST rate cuts alone will not sustainably boost growth prospects in the long run and will likely have only temporary effects on select sectors.

“Existing structural issues mean the GST reforms alone cannot sustainably raise growth prospects over the long run,” said Makoto Tsuchiya, Senior Economist at Oxford Economics.

The comments are notable as the government and many pro-government economists have hailed the recently implemented GST rate cuts as a major reform expected to spur demand and consumption, which in turn could revive private capital expenditure—a key missing component in the economy for more than a decade.

“Poor infrastructure, governance weaknesses, and policy uncertainty constrain domestic investment as well as FDI inflows. Declining national savings rates also mean domestic funding sources are limited,” he added.

The positive impact of the rate cuts, Tsuchiya noted, will likely be concentrated in the durables sector, primarily automobiles. “Non-durables will likely see a smaller boost, while investment-facing sectors may receive indirect support from higher production demand down the line.”

The analysis is based on Oxford Economics’ global economic and industry models, which were used to simulate a reduction in economy-wide effective expenditure tax rates. “In this demand-driven framework, we found that durable goods will be among the main beneficiaries,” Tsuchiya explained.

At a more granular level, varying tax rate reductions mean some goods and services will receive a bigger boost than others. However, the pace and extent of pass-through to consumers—which differs by product—will also determine the effectiveness of the tax cut.