Shriram General Insurance reports 28% growth in H1 FY26 premiums

CHENNAI: Shriram General Insurance Company (SGI) delivered a strong performance in the first half of fiscal 2026, driven by sustained momentum in its motor insurance portfolio. The company recorded a 28% year-on-year increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP), reaching ₹2,045 crore, up from ₹1,594 crore in H1 FY25 — four times the general insurance industry’s average growth rate of 7%.

The company’s solvency ratio stood at 3.33 as of September 30, 2025, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.5 times. SGI had 69 lakh active policies as of September 2025, compared to 63 lakh a year earlier.

The company’s drive to onboard financial advisers gained further momentum during the period, with 9,482 new advisers recruited in the first half of the fiscal. SGI’s total financial adviser strength now stands at 97,570, with plans to scale this up to two lakh by fiscal year 2029–30. The company currently has the highest number of financial advisers in the non-life insurance industry.

Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Shriram General Insurance Company, said:

“The sustained growth of our motor insurance portfolio reflects the trust our customers place in us and underscores our commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence. We will continue setting the standard for solutions that protect and empower every journey.”