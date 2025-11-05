Shriram General Insurance’s GWP Up 28%; net profit rises 6% in H1 FY26

CHENNAI: The Shriram General Insurance Company (SGI) delivered a strong performance in the first half of fiscal 2026, driven by sustained momentum in its motor insurance portfolio. The company recorded a 28% year-on-year increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP), reaching Rs 2,045 crore, up from Rs 1,594 crore in H1 FY25 — four times the general insurance industry’s average growth rate of 7%.

The company’s solvency ratio stood at 3.33 as of September 30, 2025, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.5 times. SGI had 69 lakh active policies as of September 2025, compared to 63 lakh a year ago.

The company’s drive to onboard financial advisers gained further momentum during the period, with 9,482 new financial advisers being recruited during the first half of the fiscal. SGI’s total financial adviser strength stands at 97,570, with plans to scale this up to two lakh by fiscal year 2029–30. The non-life insurance company currently has the highest number of financial advisers in the industry.

Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Shriram General Insurance Company, said, “The sustained growth of our motor insurance portfolio reflects the trust our customers place in us and underscores our commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence. We will continue setting the standard for solutions that protect and empower every journey.”

The net profit for the period rose by 6%, climbing to Rs 269 crore from Rs 254 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, investment income grew by 18%, supported by consistent returns from financial instruments.

The motor segment grew 26% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY26. Net profit rose 3.11% to Rs 144 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 140 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Investment income increased to Rs 253 crore — up by 30.49% from Rs 194 crore in Q2 FY25.