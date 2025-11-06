Apollo reports net profit of Rs 477 crore

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 477 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 379 crore in September 2024, marking a 26% year-on-year rise.

The hospital’s consolidated revenue grew by 13% to Rs 6,304 crore in the current quarter, up from Rs 5,589 crore in September 2024.

In terms of revenue growth, the company’s diagnostics and retail health unit saw the highest increase of 17%, rising from Rs 404 crore in September 2024 to Rs 474 crore in Q2 FY26, primarily driven by growth in diagnostics.

Revenue from healthcare services grew by 9%, from Rs 2,903 crore to Rs 3,169 crore in the current quarter.

The company plans to infuse Rs 8,300 crore of capital to expand its total bed capacity to over 6,000, with 4,400 beds to be set up over the next five years at a cost of Rs 5,800 crore. In June, the hospital had said it would add 2,000 more beds in FY26.

In a regulatory filing, the hospital stated that the Average Revenue Per Patient for Inpatient (ARPP-IP) grew by 9% to Rs 1,73,318 in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,59,379.

The company also said that in Q2 FY25, it had a higher incidence of seasonal medical admissions, leading to a high base, whereas medical admissions were lower in Q2 FY26. This lower growth in medical admissions was partly offset by a 14% increase in revenue from CONGO specialties.

In the current quarter, the company added 186 stores, taking the total count to 6,928. In the first half of FY26, 302 stores were added.

Apollo’s app, Apollo 24/7, delivered a gross merchant value of Rs 723 crore in the quarter, a year-on-year growth of 16% compared with Q2 FY25. Online pharma transactions also grew 30% year-on-year.