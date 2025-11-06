Birla Opus CEO exit sparks investors’ optimism for Asian Paints

Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave’s exit has triggered investor optimism for Asian Paints, as analysts believe this sudden departure could present a short-term challenge to Birla Opus’s aggressive growth strategy.

Global brokerage Jefferies termed Hargave’s resignation a “negative surprise" for Grasim, stating that his leadership had been instrumental in scaling the paints business amid stiff competition. The brokerage said that investor sentiment could remain cautious in the near term.

In a rather surprising move, Hargave, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Birla Opus Paints, submitted his resignation, effective December 5, 2025. His exit from the company comes in less than 2 years since Aditya Birla Group forayed into the decorative paint business and posed competitive concerns for legacy players like Asian Paints and Berger Paints.

Following the CEO’s exit, shares of Asian Paints gained nearly 5% on Thursday while Grasim Industries, the parent firm of Birla Opus, fell 6.42% to settle at Rs 2,697 apiece on Thursday.

Asian Paints shares also gained due to a likely increase in weightage on the MSCI Standard Index. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Asian Paints will likely see inflows to the tune of $95 million, due to the increase in its weightage.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura recently upgraded Asian Paints and Berger Paints to 'Buy', noting that the worst of the competitive pressure is behind them. Nomura stated that while FY25 volumes were affected by weak industry demand and Birla Opus's market entry, the impact on margins remained within long-term normative bands, and there were no major disruptions in product pricing or dealer margins.