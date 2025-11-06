FEMA Breach: ED probes Nagaland firm’s hair export deals

During the investigation, it was found that the foreign remittances received by Imsong Global Suppliers Co. were further diverted to Inchem India Private Limited under the pretext of purchasing human hair. The agency discovered that Inchem India Private Limited, which had remained dormant or inactive for a considerable period, was reactivated in 2015. This coincides precisely with the period when Imsong Global Suppliers Co. began receiving large foreign remittances.

The funds received in the bank accounts of Inchem India Private Limited were further diverted to companies based in Chennai engaged in the trading of human hair, followed by immediate debits. However, the authenticity of purchases of human hair from these Chennai-based entities by Inchem India Private Limited could not be established. Consequently, the genuineness of purchases of human hair by Imsong Global Suppliers Co. and the corresponding exports also could not be verified.

Furthermore, the timing of the revival of Inchem India, coinciding with the inflow of foreign funds to Imsong Global Suppliers Co., strongly suggests that the sole purpose of reviving the company was to provide a conduit for diverting funds received under the guise of exports.

During the probe, one of the directors of Inchem India Private Limited stated that he was not aware of the activities carried out by the company and was only receiving remuneration for lending his name as a director of the company.