From hype to hush: Why Zoho’s Arattai fell off India’s app charts

Technology experts and industry analysts attribute the decline to a combination of privacy concerns, lack of differentiation, intense competition, and weak network effects.

"Messaging platforms depend heavily on user networks, and most Indian users remain deeply entrenched in WhatsApp’s ecosystem, which dominates both personal and business communications. Without widespread adoption by contacts, new entrants struggle to sustain engagement even after strong initial traction," says Premjith Vasudevan, a communication technology expert and Senior IT Researcher at a multinational telecom major.

Arattai’s early momentum was largely driven by patriotic sentiment and the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat push for indigenous digital tools. However, users who downloaded the app during the surge appear to have returned to their preferred platforms once the novelty faded. The lack of complete end-to-end encryption and absence of advanced features comparable to WhatsApp or Telegram also undermined Arattai’s credibility and usability.

In addition, Arattai’s value proposition has remained narrow, says a senior technology and communication strategist based in Mumbai.

"Arattai is focused primarily on messaging without integrating broader functionalities such as payments, business messaging, or content-sharing features that help retain users. This limited ecosystem has made it difficult for the app to transition from a symbolic “made-in-India” alternative to a compelling mainstream choice," he said.

For Zoho, the setback highlights the challenges of breaking into the consumer messaging space despite strong brand recognition and a solid enterprise background. For India’s tech ecosystem, it underscores that while local sentiment can boost downloads, sustained success depends on innovation, user experience, and network-driven scale.

A query sent to Zoho Corporation founder and former CEO Sridhar Vembu seeking his comments remained unanswered.

Going forward, Arattai’s revival will also depend on how quickly it can roll out stronger privacy features, integrate with Zoho’s existing suite of tools, and offer new reasons for users to stay engaged. Without significant upgrades and a clear niche strategy, Arattai risks remaining a short-lived experiment in India’s competitive messaging landscape.

“Privacy and trust are key to any messaging app, where the data of millions of users is stored and exchanged. So, regardless of patriotic considerations, users’ top priority will always be the confidentiality and security of their data — something Zoho hasn’t been able to fully assure,” said a blogger who reviews technology apps and tools.