IHCL plans second Taj Hotel on East Coast Road in Chennai

The signing of this new Taj hotel on ECR is a strategic move to tap into this multi-dimensional demand, and we are delighted to partner with MGM Healthcare, the property developer, for this project, she added.

Spread across 13 acres of pristine beachfront land, the 151-key Taj ECR Chennai, will offer direct views of the Bay of Bengal, according to the company. Designed to offer a harmonious blend of leisure and business, the hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, and a bar.

The resort will also have facilities for large-scale events and conventions, with two large banquet venues of approximately 10,000 and 5,300 square feet, multiple meeting rooms and expansive beachfront lawns.

“We are excited to collaborate with IHCL, we will together offer a world-class experience to guests in Chennai,” said M.K. Rajagopalan, MGM Healthcare.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels in Chennai, including six under development.