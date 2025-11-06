Sanmar Group partners with UAE’s TA’ZIZ for petrochemicals supply

CHENNAI: The Sanmar Group, a diversified industrial conglomerate with a presence in Chemicals, Shipping, Engineering and Foundry businesses, today announced the signing of two product sale agreement term sheets with TA’ZIZ, the UAE’s chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem, for the supply of key petrochemical feedstocks.
The agreements were signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), held during November 3-6, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director & Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, and a Director on the Group Corporate Board of The Sanmar Group.
Under the terms of the long-term agreements, TA’ZIZ will supply Sanmar with over 3,50,000 tonnes per annum of petrochemical feedstocks. The products will be produced by TA’ZIZ at their site in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi, and are critical raw materials in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a versatile thermoplastic used in a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. The products will support The Sanmar Group’s PVC production in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India.
Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, said, “We are pleased to initiate our strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ. These long-term agreements reflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation.”
“These agreements underscore TA’ZIZ’s commitment to become a reliable supplier of high-quality petrochemical products to global markets. We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India as we enable industrial development and economic diversification in the UAE. These agreements build on the existing robust economic ties between the UAE and India, offering further long-term collaboration opportunities and value addition between the two partners,” said Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, in a Thursday statement.