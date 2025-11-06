Sanmar Group partners with UAE’s TA’ZIZ for petrochemicals supply

Under the terms of the long-term agreements, TA’ZIZ will supply Sanmar with over 3,50,000 tonnes per annum of petrochemical feedstocks. The products will be produced by TA’ZIZ at their site in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi, and are critical raw materials in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a versatile thermoplastic used in a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. The products will support The Sanmar Group’s PVC production in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India.

Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, said, “We are pleased to initiate our strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ. These long-term agreements reflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation.”

“These agreements underscore TA’ZIZ’s commitment to become a reliable supplier of high-quality petrochemical products to global markets. We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India as we enable industrial development and economic diversification in the UAE. These agreements build on the existing robust economic ties between the UAE and India, offering further long-term collaboration opportunities and value addition between the two partners,” said Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, in a Thursday statement.