Auto sales outlook positive for next 3 months over GST cut and steady rural income: FADA  

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew 11 percent YoY in October 2025, decisively breaching the five-lakh mark to close at 5.57 lakh units, the highest ever in India’s retail history. Two-wheeler sales hit a record 3.15 million units, up 52 percent from 2.1 million in October 2024.

“October’25 will be remembered as a landmark month for India’s auto retail, where reforms, festivities, and rural resurgence came together to deliver record-breaking results. Overall retail sales grew by a robust 40.5% YoY, as both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers achieved lifetime highs, signalling renewed consumer confidence and strong economic undercurrents,” said FADA President C S Vigneshwar.

He added that after an almost quiet September for the first 21 days due to the GST 2.0 transition, October witnessed a swift rebound, almost like a hurdle race where pent-up demand passed the baton to festive sentiment and tax-cut excitement, propelling sales to historic levels.

“The introduction of GST 2.0 proved transformational — lowering small-car GST rates made vehicle ownership more attainable, especially for the cost-sensitive first time buyer. This affordability boost, timed perfectly with the festive season, turned sentiment into action,” said Vigneshwar. During the 42-day festive period of 2025, overall vehicle retails surged 21 percent YoY to 5.23 million units.