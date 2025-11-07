RBI’s M&A funding move aimed at boosting real economy: Governor Malhotra

MUMBAI: The regulatory move to allow banks to fund mergers and acquisitions is aimed at supporting the real economy, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said.

Last month, the RBI announced a raft of measures and intentions, including allowing banks to fund domestic acquisitions, permitting foreign borrowings for the real estate sector, and raising the cap on loans for buying shares through IPOs. These steps were part of broader efforts to boost bank lending in Asia’s second-largest economy.

“These measures come, as you are aware, with guardrails—such as limiting bank funding to 70% of the deal value and setting limits on the debt-to-equity ratio—which will ensure safety while allowing banks and their stakeholders to benefit from additional business,” the RBI chief said while addressing a State Bank event in Mumbai on Friday.

Stating that the RBI is moving with caution, Malhotra said the need for courage had prompted the easing of bank norms. He made it clear that while the Reserve Bank continues to act cautiously, the decision to relax certain regulations reflects a willingness to display courage in policy reform.

The liberalisation of external commercial borrowing (ECB) norms, he said, comes amid a strengthening external sector and strong capital inflows, describing it as a “natural step” in the country’s financial evolution.

According to Malhotra, RBI projections indicate that capital flows will remain “quite strong” for the remainder of the fiscal year.

On the move to allow real estate companies to borrow from abroad, the governor clarified that the ECB route will be permitted only for projects compliant with foreign direct investment (FDI) norms and will remain prohibited for speculative activities or land purchases.

He added that the RBI is striving to make rule-making more open, data-driven, and evidence-based, following public consultations and impact assessments.