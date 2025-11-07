Sebi to form working group to review short-selling norms: Pandey

As part of its efforts to deepen the cash market segment, capital market will shortly constitute a working group to overhaul the short-selling norms as well the stock lending and borrowing mechanism.

“We will soon form a working group to comprehensively review short-selling and the securities lending and borrowing (SLBM) frameworks,” Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey told a CNBCTV18 event here on Friday.

Stating that the regulator is focused on deepening the cash equities market to spur capital formation, Pandey said, “An active securities lending and borrowing scheme is critical for improving price discovery and facilitating inter-linkages between the cash and derivative segments.”

The SLBM facilitates the settlement of securities sold short, while lenders can earn a fee on their idle securities, while short-selling is an investment strategy wherein an investor borrows a share and sells it on the open market, betting the price will fall. The investor then buys the shares back at a lower price to return to the lender, pocketing the difference as profit or loss. It is a strategy used to profit from a decline in shares prices.

SLBM allows an investor to lend her shares to other investors for a fee, or borrow shares she doesn't own, for a fee. This allows lenders to earn extra income on their holdings without selling them, while borrowers can use the shares for purposes like short selling or arbitrage. The whole process is governed by regulations, making it a secure and regulated process.