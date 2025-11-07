Singtel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 10,353 crore to optimise portfolio

Arthur Lang, Singtel’s Group Chief Financial Officer, said the company has been working closely with Bharti Enterprises to gradually equalise its effective stake in Airtel over time.

“These transactions allow us to unlock value when appropriate, while continuing to retain a significant stake in Airtel and remain invested in India’s fast-growing digital economy,” Lang said.

“With this transaction, our active capital management programme has generated S$5.6 billion, more than half of our new mid-term asset recycling target of S$9 billion. This gives us the financial flexibility to strengthen our balance sheet, fund growth opportunities in digital infrastructure and digital services while ensuring that we can continue to grow dividends on a sustainable basis,” said Arthur Lang.

In May 2025, Singtel had achieved more than half of its earlier S$6 billion mid-term asset recycling target, announced a year earlier, and subsequently raised the target to S$9 billion. The proceeds will be used to fund growth initiatives and for capital returns through its value realisation dividend and share buyback programmes.