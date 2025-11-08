Centre rolls out deep-sea fishing reforms to expand India’s ocean economy

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the revised framework seeks to streamline licensing and operational norms for deep-sea fishing vessels, ensure equitable access to offshore resources, and encourage the adoption of modern fishing technologies. The rules also emphasize the role of fishermen cooperatives and self-help groups in managing fleets and marketing their catch directly, reducing dependence on large commercial intermediaries.

Officials said the move is expected to improve India’s deep-sea fishing capacity, which has remained underutilized despite the country’s extensive 2.02 million sq km EEZ. By aligning resource management with sustainability goals, the government aims to balance economic opportunity with conservation imperatives.

Industry observers noted that the new policy could open avenues for employment, enhance fish exports, and reduce pressure on coastal fisheries that have been nearing depletion levels in several states. However, effective enforcement and capacity-building will be crucial for the rules to deliver tangible results on the ground.