COP30: Brazil climate conclave shows waning concern

There’s a message in holding the November 6–11 international summit on climate change at Belém, Brazil. The confabulation among nations on the state of the environment, or Conference of Parties (COP30), has been convened at the gateway of the endangered Amazon rainforests, the world’s largest, 5.5 million square kilometres of tropical forests threatened by logging and mining.

Unfortunately, Belém is not as exciting as Paris or Egypt’s seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. The conference is seeing a tepid response, with only a few dozen world leaders making the trek to this Latin American outpost. Leading lights from some of the most important and populous nations are absent — India, the US, China and Russia.

The Donald Trump-led United States and China are sceptics on climate change goals, while Russia is in the midst of a terrible shooting war. But it is indeed surprising that India, a usually sane voice on environmental issues, has given COP30 low priority this round. There is no denying climate change as a global cause is losing steam.

Long Shadow on COP30

The environment movement is also facing the long shadow of Trump’s pushback. Though he is not coming to Belém, speaking at the United Nations in September Trump dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

“The entire globalist concept, asking successful industrialised nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies, must be rejected completely and totally,” he added.

Growing war clouds in a divisive world have also sidelined environmental goals which require a wide consensus. Currently, Venezuela and Colombia, in South America, are the latest to be caught in the US’ firing line. As Trump ratchets up his demand for regime change with left-wing governments, and bombs ‘narco’ shipping in the Caribbean Sea, the smaller regimes are struggling to survive. Saving the environment is a low priority.

The host nation, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made no bones about Trump’s ostrich-like stance. Without naming him, he opened the conference on Thursday warning of “extremist forces that fabricate fake news and are condemning future generations to life on a planet altered forever by global warming.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro went further, denouncing Trump as “100% wrong” for his denial of science that threatens the future of the planet and could lead to a “real apocalypse.”