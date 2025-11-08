Ignored warnings? ATC Guild had cautioned of system lag ahead of Delhi air traffic control failure

In a letter sent to Members of Parliament in July 2025, the ATC Guild had raised concerns about recurring “system slowness and lag” that compromised the real-time processing of flight data, especially during peak hours. The Guild had warned that such issues could undermine operational safety and the efficiency of airspace management if left unaddressed.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), which manages the automation network, confirmed the fault and said the system has since been restored. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have sought a detailed report to determine the root cause of the failure.

Industry experts note that India’s aviation infrastructure has seen rapid traffic growth, but system upgrades have not kept pace. Both Delhi and Mumbai handle over 60–70 aircraft movements per hour during peak periods, leaving little margin for error when automation falters. “When systems lag or fail, controllers face higher workload and reduced reaction time, which can impact safety margins,” an aviation operations analyst said.

The incident has renewed focus on the resilience and redundancy of India’s ATC systems. Aviation safety specialists argue that automation platforms must be capable of “graceful degradation” — meaning they should continue to operate safely even in partial failure modes. The current episode, however, revealed heavy dependence on a single automation node at Delhi, leading to a nationwide ripple effect.

The ATC Guild has reiterated that its earlier warnings were intended to prompt urgent upgrades, including new-generation automation tools, real-time data integration, and backup systems aligned with global benchmarks such as those used by the US Federal Aviation Administration and EUROCONTROL.

A senior aviation industry consultant, seeking not to be identified, told The New Indian Express, that the episode underscores deeper issues — aging infrastructure, limited redundancy, and delays in procurement and system modernisation in the Indian civil aviation.

"The failure also raises questions about whether the authorities acted swiftly on the Guild’s concerns flagged months in advance," he said.

As operations return to normal, regulators are under pressure to ensure transparency in the investigation and accelerate the upgrade roadmap for air navigation systems.

Several other aviation experts quoted in news reports also stress the need for continuous monitoring of system performance, real-time alerts for lags, and faster fallback protocols to prevent a repeat of such large-scale disruption.

In the long term, the Delhi ATC incident is expected to serve as a wake-up call for India’s fast-expanding aviation ecosystem. With traffic projected to grow sharply over the next decade, ensuring reliable, scalable, and fail-safe automation will be critical to maintaining both safety and efficiency in the country’s skies, they say.