Why the US’s new health-based visa rules are sparking concern and criticism

Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups have expressed concern that the policy could lead to inconsistent and discriminatory decisions, as officers are being asked to make complex health assessments without medical training. They warn that the rule may unfairly penalise people with manageable conditions like diabetes, particularly from developing countries where such illnesses are more prevalent.

"There are all chances for discretionary decisions from the side of Visa and immigration officers across the visa categories as they are not medical experts," says Er. Said Umar Bavappa, who is part of a leading immigration advocacy group, and a senior executive at Global Tours and Travels LLC.

Applicants with diabetes may now face additional questions during interviews and could be asked to provide medical records, treatment histories, and proof of financial means or health insurance coverage in the US. Legal experts recommend that applicants present recent medical reports showing stable blood sugar control, letters from treating physicians, and documentation of their ability to pay for ongoing treatment.

While the guidance appears to apply primarily to immigrant visa seekers, observers say it could influence discretionary decisions in other categories, including student and work visas. Some immigration law firms have already started advising clients to prepare more comprehensive medical and financial documentation.

Public health experts have criticised the measure, calling it a step backward that stigmatises chronic diseases and undermines the principle of equal opportunity. They argue that well-managed diabetes and similar conditions should not be treated as grounds for inadmissibility, especially when applicants demonstrate adequate resources for self-care.

The policy has triggered calls for greater transparency and medical clarity in how visa officers apply the rule. Legal challenges and advocacy efforts are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as affected applicants and civil rights groups seek a review of the new health-based screening standards.

In the near term, the policy could result in longer processing times for visa applicants with chronic health conditions, additional evidence requests, and possible increases in visa denials. However, it may also face administrative review or judicial intervention if found to conflict with existing immigration and disability laws.