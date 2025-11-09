Blazeup AI launches its maiden intelligent platform Blazeup in Nellore

NELLORE: Blazeup AI has launched Blazeup, an intelligent platform designed to simplify business operations across HR, finance, IT service management, project management, and CRM.

The platform aims to help organizations reduce manual work by 40 percent and boost productivity by up to 100 percent through automation and real-time insights.

Speaking at the launch in Nellore, Blazeup CEO Renil Komitla said the product represents a blend of local innovation and global ambition, showcasing that world-class technology can be built anywhere.

Blazeup serves as a unified AI ecosystem, offering integrated tools for enterprises to streamline workflows and make data-driven decisions.

Early users have reported significant improvements in efficiency and collaboration. Komitla said the company’s mission is to empower businesses with intelligent systems that enhance productivity and create room for innovation.

He added that Blazeup’s launch marks a technological milestone for the region, combining local talent with global vision.