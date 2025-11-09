Curbs or not, derivatives on song; turnover hits 12-month high in Oct at Rs 506 tln

MUMBAI: Despite many a measure that the market watchdog Sebi has introduced since last November, the average daily turnover (ADTV) in the derivatives market rose to a 12-month high in October at Rs 506 trillion—up nearly 46% since June, when it had plunged to the lowest since last November--as volatility picked up and concerns over further regulatory tightening eased.

At Rs 506 trillion, the turnover is just 5.6% lower than the peak of Rs 516 trillion it had scaled in September 2024—when it became the world’s largest derivatives market with close to 75% of the global ADTV of which 95% was on the NSE alone.

Derivatives activity had slumped earlier this year after the Securities and Exchange Board had capped weekly expiries to two days and discontinued weekly contracts on non-benchmark indices.

But successive talks from Sebi brass that they cannot shutter the F&O market one fine day, had lifted the sentiments and volume.

Beginning last November, Sebi under the previous chairperson Madhabi Puri-Buch had rolled out a slew of curbs to control the volume, such as bringing down the weekly expiries to just one each on each exchange; increasing the minimum contract size, making it more expensive for retail investors to trade; upfront premium for options to make them pay the full premium upfront, a measure aimed at reducing speculative leverage; removal of calendar spread benefits by offsetting positions across different contract months; increasing the intraday monitoring of intraday positions to detect potential misuse; higher margins, particularly near the expiry dates, along with an additional ‘extreme loss margin’ of 2% on short option contracts; tighter position limits for market-wide position limits to better align derivatives exposure with cash market liquidity; and rationalizing strike prices by limiting the index options contracts at launch to 50.