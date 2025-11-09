How to report financial frauds on RBI’s Sachet portal

re you a victim of fraudulent investment, deposit, Ponzi schemes, or cyber frauds linked to any financial sector entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), or Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)? If yes, you can now file a formal complaint through the dedicated portal Sachet.rbi.org.in. Once filed, your complaint will be immediately forwarded to the concerned authorities for remedial action.

While we often recall large-scale investment scams or Ponzi schemes run by big players such as the Pearl Group (which duped investors of ₹45,000 crore), Subrata Roy’s Sahara Group (₹24,000 crore), or the Saradha Group (₹22,000 crore), countless smaller fraudsters continue to operate across the country.

The Sachet portal offers 13 language options — from Assamese to Urdu — and allows the public to lodge complaints related to fraudulent deposits or investment schemes of various companies.

Anyone who has lost or been cheated of their investments can file a complaint online by logging into the Sachet portal, which is operated by the RBI in coordination with the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC). The SLCC is a forum of regulators and enforcement agencies that facilitates information sharing between the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and state or federal enforcement bodies to control unauthorized deposit-taking activities.

This means the portal is not limited to entities regulated by the RBI alone — it also covers fraudulent investment schemes under SEBI’s purview and insurance-related scams under IRDAI.

To file a complaint, simply log in to the portal, identify the appropriate regulator, and submit your mobile number. You will receive updates on the status of your complaint and the contact details of the relevant authority. If you are unable to identify the regulator, the portal provides an option to help you do so. However, selecting the correct regulator ensures faster resolution.

Once submitted, your complaint will be immediately forwarded to the appropriate regulator or law enforcement authority for necessary action. If you do not receive a response after filing, you can contact the SLCC team using the email address provided in the acknowledgment message.

You can also update your complaint via email, and the portal allows you to track its status online.

According to an RBI report, the public lost over ₹22,845 crore — a 194% year-on-year increase — to cyber financial frauds, including online investment and deposit schemes, in 2024. The total amount lost across all types of bank and financial frauds reached ₹36,014 crore, a threefold rise from 2023, even as the number of reported cases declined to about 24,000. Of this, banks and police could block or recover only around ₹5,500 crore before the funds exited the financial system, largely due to structural gaps.

How to Protect Yourself from Fraud