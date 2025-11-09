India’s imports surge 12x in 5 yrs even as exporters fail to crack Russian market

India’s imports from Russia have risen nearly 12 times — from $5.48 billion in 2020–21 to $63.81 billion in 2024–25, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce. However, India’s exports to Russia have grown by only 84% over the same period, with Indian exporters continuing to face challenges in tapping the Russian market.

After the United States imposed tariffs on Indian goods, Russia announced that it would open its market to Indian exports. Yet, a host of non-tariff barriers — such as stringent quality standards and the absence of a reliable payment gateway — continue to hinder Indian exporters.

A government official familiar with the matter said that the key challenge lies in the limited demand for Indian goods in Russia. “There is hardly any market for Indian carpets — which are among our major exports to the US — in Russia,” the official said.

While Indian pharmaceutical products may find some traction, most other export categories have little or no demand in the Russian market. The only segment with potential, according to the official, is packaged food and FMCG products — but these face strict quality regulations.

“Russians prefer products that meet Western standards. Indian goods often don’t match those quality expectations. Exporters will need to improve quality to compete,” the official added.

Another major obstacle is the lack of viable payment and banking channels for trade settlements with Russia.

Although oil imports have been the primary driver of the import surge, other commodity categories have also shown sharp increases. Imports of mineral oils grew nearly 27 times between 2020–21 and 2024–25, while purchases of animal or vegetable fats and oils rose more than eight times, and fertilizer imports nearly tripled.

Most international trade transactions rely on the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) network, which connects over 11,000 financial institutions across 200 countries and territories. However, following the Russia–Ukraine war, Russian banks were removed from SWIFT after sanctions imposed by the US, UK, EU, and Canada.

“With Russia cut off from SWIFT, Indian traders are left with no channel to receive payments, even if they manage to secure export orders,” the official explained.

“No Indian bank is willing to accept wire payments from Russia. India needs to develop an alternative mechanism to ensure that exporters get paid,” the official added.