Is Factor Investing here to stay?

At a recent seminar where I was a speaker, I was asked whether I felt Factor Investing is here to stay. Before sharing my response at the conclusion of this column, let us first take a deep dive into the concept and modus operandi of Factor Investing.

Factor Investing funds that are offered to investors by Mutual Fund houses use specific ‘factors’ while making investments. Factor Investing funds use data and research to build a portfolio based on specific characteristics or factors in stocks that have historically optimised performance while lowering risk. These factors can include value, momentum, quality, volatility and size.

Factor investing is not exactly a new concept worldwide. Institutional investors and hedge funds have been using these strategies for decades. But these techniques have become more accessible to everyday investors through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds use algorithms and historical data to create rule-based investment models. This makes the process more systematic and reduces the need for active decision-making based on predictions or emotions.

In India, factor investing funds are still a relatively novel concept but it is gradually gaining interest. Several fund houses have launched products that follow single-factor or multi-factor strategies. A single-factor fund focuses on just one characteristic, like value or quality, while a multi-factor fund combines two or more factors. The aim of multi-factor funds is to balance out the risks of any one factor underperforming.