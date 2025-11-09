Ola denies allegations of technolgy theft; claims conspiracy by foreign rival

In a vehement denial of allegation of technology theft, Ola Electric has said that the charges are a ‘direct assault on homegrown innovation by a nervous foreign competitor’. The Indian electric vehicle giant broke its silence on Sunday, dismissing reports of acquiring proprietary battery secrets from a former LG Energy Solution executive as 'misleading and completely baseless'.

The statement, issued from its Bengaluru headquarters, suggests the allegations are a strategic move by a foreign rival spooked by the commercial launch of Ola's own, domestically developed battery cell. The company claims this rival is 'attacking indigenous battery innovation' out of fear of losing significant market share.

The dispute originated from a report in a South Korean publication, which alleged an unnamed former executive from LG Energy Solution had attempted to transfer intellectual property related to pouch cell technology to Ola Electric.

In its detailed rebuttal, Ola clarified that its flagship product, 4680 'Bharat Cell,' is built on a fundamentally different and superior technology. They described it as utilising the most advanced dry electrode technology in a cylindrical form factor, a system they claim actively surpasses the pouch cell touted in media leaks. Ola labelled the pouch cell technology as old and dated, asserting it is not even an area of research or commercial interest for them.

The timing of the media report was presented as highly suspect by Ola. The company pointed out that this ‘insidious’ story emerges just as its 4680 Bharat Cell has entered commercial production. "The fear of losing market opportunities, including a significant customer in Ola Electric, is prompting the foreign rival to attack an indigenous battery innovation," a statement from Ola read, drawing a direct line between its commercial progress and the allegations.

To bolster its claims of independent innovation, Ola highlighted its substantial investment in research and development. It pointed out 720 patent filings, with 124 already granted, and highlighted its Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru, which employs over 250 specialists recruited from top global firms. It further noted that its cell manufacturing arm -- Ola Cell Technologies -- has established India's first operational Gigafactory, built with a cumulative investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The company concluded by positioning itself as a champion of national technological ambition, reaffirming its commitment to intellectual property and its vision for technological self-reliance. The statement made it clear Ola believes it is on the front line of India’s push toward global leadership in clean energy and will not allow business rivalries or motivated media speculation to derail that mission.