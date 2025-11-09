What is market integrity?

If you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters. An American politician, Alan K Simpson, who represented the US state of Wyoming in the US Senate and the Congress, once made this remarkable statement. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, last week spoke on investor protection and market integrity. He argued that market integrity means a market infrastructure resilient to shocks—technical, operational, and behavioural. He emphasised that it meant transparent, fair and orderly transactions with no hidden costs, no preferential access and no manipulation. The role of stockbrokers, who are the intermediaries, matters to you. Sebi regulates them by issuing rules for the game. Their behaviour determines whether you, the investor, believe that you are in a fair game. You will stay away from the market if your trust is exploited.

There are many conflicting issues in India’s capital markets that undermine the fairness of the game.

First, the government is the biggest player and an umpire in this game. The Indian government owns over 10% of the value of shares listed on Indian stock exchanges. That is half a trillion USD worth of listed Indian shares through public-sector ownership. Sebi is a constituted body under an Act of Parliament, but the government makes key appointments. The same is true of other regulators in the financial markets, like the Reserve Bank of India or the IRDAI, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. That is the system for a long time now. Yet, if you were to judge on the parameter of market integrity, it is the first big observation you can make. The government owns a large number of listed companies in the energy, financial services, and other key infrastructure sectors. They are listed on stock exchanges, just like private companies, and are regulated by various watchdogs.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management through a webinar. He said that when a government engages in business, it leads to losses. “The government is bound by rules and lacks the courage to take bold business decisions. It is the government’s duty to support enterprises and businesses. However, it is not essential that it should own and run the enterprises,” he had said. All of that sounded like the speeches made by leaders of the United States and the UK in the 80s. President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher unleashed reforms to ensure that their respective governments played limited roles in business. There was hope that we might see something similar playing out in India.