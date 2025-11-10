Dutch consumer groups to sue BMW over diesel 'cheating' over 10-year period

The Hague: The Dutch Consumer Association said Monday it was launching a class-action suit against BMW, alleging the luxury carmaker had falsified emissions data in some 100,000 vehicles sold in The Netherlands.

The Consumentenbond group cited studies it said showed software had been installed in BMW vehicles that lowered nitrogen emissions during testing.

"However, under normal driving conditions, these vehicles exhibit alarmingly high emissions," said the association, which launched the case with another group called Car Claim.

Consumentenbond head Sandra Molenaar said in a statement: "It's shameless how BMW misled both the inspection bodies and consumers."

"The company must take responsibility for this. We want BMW to compensate the consumers they misled," added Molenaar.

The case concerns all BMW and MINI diesel cars sold on the Dutch market between January 1, 2009, and September 1, 2019.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for BMW said the manufacturer had learned about the lawsuit through the media but that "no such claim has yet been served".

"We therefore do not know the specific allegations that... Car Claim has advanced in its claim," spokesman Andrew Mason told AFP.