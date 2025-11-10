Housing sales value expected to surge 20% to Rs 6.65 lakh crore in FY26 on premium demand

The value of housing sales is expected to increase by 20% year-on-year to Rs 6.65 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26 despite only a modest rise in property transaction volumes, said property consultant Anarock on Monday.
Global headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and high property prices are causing residential sales volumes to stabilise across the top seven Indian cities. However, stronger demand in the premium and luxury segments is driving the overall growth in sales value.
“Our research shows that the overall housing sales value in FY26 may see over 19% Y-o-Y growth across the top seven cities to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore. In FY 2025, the total sales value in these cities was about Rs 5.59 lakh crore, while sales volume stood at about 4,22,765 units,” says Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head – Research & Advisory, Anarock Group.
Data indicates that more than 1.93 lakh units were sold in the top seven cities in the H1 FY 2026 with the total sales value exceeding Rs 2.98 lakh crore. This is already 53% of the total sales value clocked in the entire FY2025, which was more than Rs 5.59 lakh crore.
“After reaching a peak in overall absorption in FY2024, housing sales have tapered down amid various headwinds,” said Thakur. “However, the sales value of the total homes sold is growing. While sales volume plummeted by 14% y-o-y in FY 2025, the sales value jumped up 6% to Rs 5,59,290 crore – the highest since FY2022. The current trends indicate potential double-digit sales value growth by the end of the ongoing fiscal, even as sales volume either stagnates or sees moderate growth not exceeding about 4%.”
Thakur added that sales value momentum is largely driven by high-ticket-priced homes across cities as demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing continues to outdo all other segments.
He stated that developers are backing this demand with increased new supply in these budget categories -- 42% of the total new supply in H1 FY 2026 was in the luxury and ultra-luxury categories combined. Average residential prices across cites have also skyrocketed over the years, making home buying more expensive.
NCR and Chennai outpaced other cities in the first half of FY26 by already respectively achieving 74% and 71% of the overall sales value of FY 2025. MMR achieved just 45% of the total sales value it recorded in the previous fiscal.
Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP, said while overall sales volumes remain steady, there is a marked increase in transaction value—driven by a surge in premium and luxury home sales. “The market is maturing—not just in terms of price points, but in the expectations from gated communities, wellness infrastructure, and sustainable design. We believe this value-led growth is structurally strong and will continue to shape FY26 as a year of resilient, aspiration-driven demand,” added Malik.