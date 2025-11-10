Housing sales value expected to surge 20% to Rs 6.65 lakh crore in FY26 on premium demand

The value of housing sales is expected to increase by 20% year-on-year to Rs 6.65 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26 despite only a modest rise in property transaction volumes, said property consultant Anarock on Monday.

Global headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and high property prices are causing residential sales volumes to stabilise across the top seven Indian cities. However, stronger demand in the premium and luxury segments is driving the overall growth in sales value.

“Our research shows that the overall housing sales value in FY26 may see over 19% Y-o-Y growth across the top seven cities to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore. In FY 2025, the total sales value in these cities was about Rs 5.59 lakh crore, while sales volume stood at about 4,22,765 units,” says Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head – Research & Advisory, Anarock Group.

Data indicates that more than 1.93 lakh units were sold in the top seven cities in the H1 FY 2026 with the total sales value exceeding Rs 2.98 lakh crore. This is already 53% of the total sales value clocked in the entire FY2025, which was more than Rs 5.59 lakh crore.

“After reaching a peak in overall absorption in FY2024, housing sales have tapered down amid various headwinds,” said Thakur. “However, the sales value of the total homes sold is growing. While sales volume plummeted by 14% y-o-y in FY 2025, the sales value jumped up 6% to Rs 5,59,290 crore – the highest since FY2022. The current trends indicate potential double-digit sales value growth by the end of the ongoing fiscal, even as sales volume either stagnates or sees moderate growth not exceeding about 4%.”